Two vehicle serious crash and power lines down on SH1, Whakapara

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 18:00

Northland Police are attending a two vehicle collision between a truck and ute on State Highway 1 near Whakapara.

Two people have sustained serious injuries with a third sustaining moderate injuries.

Power lines are also down in the area.

Police and other emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.40pm.

Traffic diversions are in place and traffic has built up in the area.

State Highway 1 is currently closed between Jordan Valley Road and Hukerenui Road while the scene is cleared.

It may take some time for the road closures to lift and Police thank motorists in advance for their cooperation this evening.