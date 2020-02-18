New CCTV cameras installed - Queenstown Lakes District Council

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 12:36

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) owns and manages Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) networks in Queenstown, Wānaka and Arrowtown.

Our objectives for camera surveillance are to support crime prevention within the district, facilitate regulatory enforcement and support public safety on Council property.

QLDC wishes to advise six new cameras have been installed at the Stanley Street bus hub in Queenstown.

The public map showing CCTV locations has been updated. It can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/cctv-public-use/