Death of five-year-old in Rotorua

Additional charges have been laid in relation to the death of a five-year-old child at Rotorua Hospital on 8 February.
The 24-year-old man previously charged with assault of a child has now been charged with murder.
A 28-year-old woman has been charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.
Both are due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday 27 February.
Police are also now in a position to name the child who died.
He was Ferro-James Tiopira Sio.
