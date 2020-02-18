Death of five-year-old in Rotorua

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 12:16

Additional charges have been laid in relation to the death of a five-year-old child at Rotorua Hospital on 8 February.

The 24-year-old man previously charged with assault of a child has now been charged with murder.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both are due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday 27 February.

Police are also now in a position to name the child who died.

He was Ferro-James Tiopira Sio.