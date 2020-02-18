Eagle Watch, a busy first night - NZ Police

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 12:27

The first night of the Canterbury Eagle trial proved to be a busy one for the team.

Police would like to thank the community of New Brighton/Wainoni, for their patience as Eagle assisted with a number of events in the area.

These included assisting ground staff to locate an offender who was wanted for assault, locating a person in mental distress, and assisting in the search for a victim. All were safely located.

To minimise noise disruption, Eagle remained at a height of over 1500 metres from the ground.

Unfortunately, Eagle was also lasered twice during the night, including during the search for the victim.

The lasering of aircraft is an offence under the Crimes Act and carries a possible sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment.

The Eagle crew are working hard to keep the communities of Christchurch safe and it is disappointing that some members of the public have chosen to endanger the lives of those on board. Enquiries remain ongoing.