Sudden death in Melville, Hamilton - NZ Police

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 13:42

Police are investigating a sudden death at a residential property in Purcell Place, Melville, Hamilton, where a person died yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.45am.

Police are aware there has been speculation into the cause of the incident, however at this stage the death remains unexplained.

A section of Purcell Place was cordoned off while emergency services attended and Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience.