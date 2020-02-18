Emergency Management Southland: Look after yourselves and get help

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 14:29

Even though the floodwaters are receding many people are still grappling with the aftermath of the emergency. Check in on your family, friends and neighbours.

Emergency Management Southland Duty Controller Bruce Halligan said: "We really want to highlight the support that is available for people affected by this significant flood event. Help is available if you need it."

If you know someone who has been affected by the flooding, there is a range of support on hand. To find out more about what help is available visit:

https://civildefencesouthland.govt.nz/ne…/available-support/

If your home has been affected by flooding and you need support to find temporary accommodation, help is available. The Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS), part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), can help displaced people to find temporary accommodation.

To be eligible for this you must register with TAS at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz

If you are not able to complete the form online, or you would like to discuss your requirements, please call 0508 754 163.

Once you’ve registered you will be contacted by MBIE to talk you through the next steps.