Tyres to hit the road on Huntly section of Waikato Expressway within next month

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 15:01

After successful completion events last week, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway will open to traffic within the next month, ahead of schedule.

Portfolio Manager Darryl Coalter says he understands people are keen to begin using the new Huntly section but there are some minor finishing works to be completed.

A small area still requires asphalting, and completion of central and side safety barriers.

"While we don’t publicise specific dates or times when new roads will open to traffic to avoid people queuing up, we expect that people will be using the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway within the next month."

Media reports suggesting the road was open, or about to open, on Saturday have caused some confusion for the public.

Mr Coalter says the dates for the events were chosen months in advance to coordinate with the availability of key people, provide athletes time to train for the Expressway Classic and manage logistics for two significant events, and not necessarily to coincide with completion of final works.

"Between setting the dates and the events themselves, there many factors that can affect the completion of works, including weather and compliance requirements.

"Fortunately, the team working on the Huntly section has worked incredibly hard to get the road ready and safe for traffic, and we look forward to welcoming motorists onto the new route very soon."

