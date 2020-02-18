New events fund launched for Whangarei

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 15:31

Do you have a new and innovative idea for an event that celebrates unique local experiences? Or maybe you've been to an inspiring event elsewhere and want to bring it to the Whangarei District?

Whangarei District Council has launched an exciting new fund to foster and celebrate new events in our beautiful District and want to get the word out to as many local event makers as possible.

The WhangÄrei Event Development Fund will provide one-off grants to community groups, organisations and individuals to deliver new events.

"The aim is to foster and develop diverse and innovative events for the District, which have the potential to become self-sustaining in future years," says Whangarei District Council Manager - Venues and Events, Carina de Graaf.

She says the fund has been specially set up to fund new events which may develop into annual events, as well as support one-off events. Once an event is established, it may be eligible to apply for funding through Council’s Community Fund.

"It could be for a sporting, cultural, business or creative event - as long as it provides an authentic local experience - then we want to hear about it."

Mrs de Graaf says preference will be given to off-season events that can potentially attract visitors to the District during quieter months. "Having a calendar of events stretching through the whole year, not just the peak of summer, supports our local retail and tourism providers."

She says the idea for the new fund came out of work done last year as part of the WhangÄrei Events Strategy 2019 - 2024. "We brought together different community stakeholder groups, event makers and business owners, and brainstormed what we needed to grow and nurture events in the Whangarei District. This identified the need to have a better framework to support events which help locals and visitors ‘Experience Local’."

"Different types of events offer different opportunities - to taste our local flavours, explore our natural environment, connect with our culture and play and participate in local recreation and sports - and this diversity is reflected in our selection criteria for choosing which events will receive funding."

"Events contribute so much to our community - not only in terms of economic benefits but also by instilling local pride and building healthy and connected communities where our unique cultures are celebrated."

To find out more about the WhangÄrei Event Development Fund and the WhangÄrei Events Strategy 2019 - 2024 visit http://www.wdc.govt.nz/PlansPoliciesandBylaws/Plans/Pages/events-strategy.aspx

Apply online for funding at www.wdc.govt.nz/funding