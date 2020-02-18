Communities encouraged to reduce waste in face of rising costs

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 15:38

At its meeting on 29 January, Council considered three reports relating to increases in landfill and recycling charges.

The increase to landfill costs is associated with a new $14 million landfill gas capture and destruction system being installed at the Victoria Flats Landfill.

Central Otago District Council will increase the price of its rubbish disposal charges at its four Transfer Stations from 1 March 2020.

Council Environmental Engineering Manager Quinton Penniall said because it was a user-pays system, transfer station charges needed to go up to cover the increasing cost to council to get rid of waste.

"Alongside the changes to disposal fees at Victoria Flats Landfill there have been significant changes in the industry overall, including rising costs in maintenance, operation and carbon tax/Emissions Trading Scheme charges."

The cost of disposing waste at the transfer station will increase from $270 to $293 per tonne. Facilities without a weighbridge will increase from $60 to $65 per cubic metre. 60 litre refuse bag charges will also increase from $5 to $8.

"We are continuing to monitor the cost of disposal and cartage to different landfills in the region to identify if a more cost-effective alternative becomes available," said Mr Penniall.

These increased costs will also have a direct impact on kerbside collection charges. The cost of disposing waste is a significant contributor to the proposed increase in urban rates next financial year.

Alongside the increased costs to take material to landfill the cost of processing recycling has also increased. Recycling processing has increased from $99 to $165 per tonne at the Frankton Materials Recovery Facility in Queenstown.

Wastebusters is also reporting significant increases in volumes received through Council’s recycling drop-off points throughout the district. These volumes are in excess of current contract volumes so attract additional charges.

The Central Otago community has taken up the recycling challenge with more recycling being processed than ever before. While recycling costs have increased, the cost of recycling is still significantly less than sending material to landfill.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said the three Rs - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle - were even more important now as the cost of getting rid of rubbish has continued to rise.

"If you’ll excuse the pun, this money that we are all spending on waste is truly a waste, and it is money that would be better kept in each ratepayer’s pocket. Reducing waste starts with thinking before we buy products that add to the problem. Change can be as simple as using reusable coffee cups or starting composting."

"Council, on behalf of the community, holds the responsibility for dealing with our waste. But it is only by all of us taking personal responsibility for the waste we create that we can bring the large volumes of waste going to landfill, and the big financial and environmental costs involved, down."

What can you do to help reduce waste to landfill?

Prevent waste - The best way to help reduce the amount of rubbish we’re sending to landfill is to prevent waste in the first place.

Reuse - Investing in a few handy items like a reusable water bottle, a keep cup, reusable containers and a stash of reusable bags for your groceries can make a huge dent in your waste footprint.

Recycle - Recycling is a great way to ensure that materials like plastic, glass and aluminium can be used over and over again and keep them out of landfill.

Shop smart - The choices you make when you shop are powerful when it comes to cutting waste. Opt for items with the least amount of packaging or packaging that can be recycled. Choose products designed to last the distance or be made into something new after use.

Greenwaste - Keep greenwaste out of your bins. Car loads of greenwaste can be taken to your local transfer station for free.

Compost / Bokashi - Approximately 30% of the waste going to Victoria Flats landfill is organic waste. Compost and Bokashi systems keep that waste out of landfill and can provide nutrient rich organic matter for your garden.