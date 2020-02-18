New Level 4 water restrictions for Far North

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 15:59

The ongoing drought means Level 4 water restrictions are now being applied to Council water supplies in Paihia-Opua-Waitangi and Kawakawa-Moerewa, restricting water use to drinking, cooking and washing.

The restrictions are required due to declining water flows in the Waitangi River, which feeds the Paihia-Opua-Waitangi water supply, and in the Kawakawa-Moerewa water source. Levels in the Tirohanga Stream are the most serious. However, Northland Regional Council is allowing continued water take for Kawakawa-Moerewa beyond consented limits on the condition that extra efforts are made to reduce consumption.

Level 4 water restrictions limit water use to essential purposes only (drinking, cooking, showering and washing clothes). Outdoor use of water such as watering gardens, washing vehicles or topping up private pools is banned. These communities join Kaikohe and Kaitaia, which are already on Level 4 restrictions.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch, says imposing Level 4 restrictions reflects just how critical the drought is becoming. "We are aware water restrictions place a burden on households and businesses, but if we want to get through this drought without more significant interruption to water supplies, we need everyone to immediately reduce water consumption by at least 25 per cent."

The restrictions are likely to have a significant impact on the area’s visitor industry and Mr Finch says businesses should contact the Council if they have concerns or questions about how they can reduce water consumption.

"Businesses can apply for exemptions from the restrictions. However, we will only consider granting these if water is vital to business operations and we see proof that steps are being taken to reduce water use."

He says Kawakawa and Moerewa residents have raised concerns about the number of bulk water tankers taking water from that water supply. "Many of our residents rely on rain for all their domestic water use and Kawakawa-Moerewa is one of four Council supplies where they can refill their tanks. Currently, our Kerikeri supply is meeting about a third of demand from bulk water carriers. Kawakawa-Moerewa is currently providing 24 per cent."

The Council is stepping up checks on unusual water use to help enforce water restrictions. Anyone who repeatedly breaches restrictions can be fined up to $20,000. Breaches to water restrictions can be reported by calling 0800 920 029 or going to the Council’s website.