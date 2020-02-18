South Island winning Lotto streak continues

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 16:13

Will the South Island Lotto winning streak continue tomorrow night with $30 million up for grabs with Powerball?

It has been an incredible start to the year with five major prizes being won by South Island players in the first seven weeks of 2020.

Following the life-changing $17.1 million won by a player at the end of 2019, First Division winning tickets have also been sold in Alexandra, Tuatapere, Wanaka and most recently Temuka. A player from Christchurch also won $600k with Strike First Division in January.

"South Island players are enjoying an amazing run of luck," said Marie Winfield, the Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"What is notable is the number of small towns claiming huge prizes. It just goes to show that winning can happen anywhere and at any time.

"Powerball has jackpotted to a massive $30 million this week, and time will tell if the South Island will continue on its winning streak."

The most recent Powerball prize was won at The Market Store in Twizel on 28 December. The winner of the $17.1 million jackpot waited three weeks to claim their prize.

"I wasn’t in a rush to claim the prize - and I needed some time to process things. It’s all been very surreal. This is going to change our lives - what an amazing way to start the year," said the winner.

The winner has plenty of recent company in the South Island.

A ‘lucky feeling’ led a Central Otago woman to purchase her first ever Lotto ticket last week. Remarkably, she won $500k on the first line of the first ticket she purchased at the Albert Town Four Square in Wanaka.

"I said to everyone at home that I was feeling lucky," said the woman. "We were joking about it and I kept telling them I was going to win the big one with my first ticket," she laughed.

Later that night, after playing boardgames with her friends, she watched the live Lotto draw on her phone and could not believe it when all six numbers matched up.

From a first-time player to one of the original players - an Alexandra couple who have been playing their own numbers with Lotto since it started in 1987, were shocked to find out that were starting 2020 $1 million richer.

"We have played our own numbers from day dot," said the man, who purchased the ticket at Alexandra New World. "We’ve won a few smaller amounts here and there, but nothing like this."

In February, a Southland man turned $30 into $1 million when he won First Division after buying his ticket at the Tuatapere Four Square in Tuatapere.

He had kept a Lotto ticket in his wallet for three months before finally checking it and was pleased when he was told he had won $30. He used his winnings to purchase a Triple Dip ticket for the draw on Saturday 8 February.

"I never would have thought that $30 would turn into $1 million… it’s incredible," said the man.

"My daughter was texting me; ‘Dad, have you checked your Lotto ticket tonight?’

"She was getting into the banter and saying things like ‘sharing is caring, Dad’, and ‘it’s always good to see Lotto winners who look after their family eh?’ She thought she was pretty funny," laughed the winner.

He couldn’t believe that he was holding the winning ticket.

In January, a Christchurch man struck it lucky when he won $600,000 with Strike First Division after he bought his ticket from Z Barrington in Christchurch.

The most recent millionaire from the draw on Saturday 15 February is yet to claim. They purchased their ticket at Village Post Temuka in Temuka.

The largest winner from the South Island in Lotto NZ history came in August 2018 when a young man from Central Otago claimed $22.3 million. If an individual player from the South Island wins Powerball tomorrow night, it will be a record win.