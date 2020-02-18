Intersection 100% complete, one month ahead of schedule

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 16:52

The Anglesea St and Bryce St intersection is now open to traffic, with 100% of the works completed - that’s an entire month ahead of schedule.

A combination of warm weather, a six-day working week, and a supportive and understanding community helped Hamilton City Council contractor Base Civil Construction complete the works within budget and ahead of schedule.

Hamilton City Council Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright says this is the first time we’ve closed such a busy intersection in the heart of the city, for such a significant length of time.

"Closing the intersection was always going to be a challenge, but people soon learnt to adapt to the changes, and others explored alternative modes of transport to get around the site like catching the bus, walking or biking to work."

Initially, the Council investigated the option of keeping the road open under traffic management for the entire works. However, this wouldn’t have been the safest option for our community and construction staff on site and would have most likely pushed the project completion date out to the end of May 2020.

Hamilton City Councillor and Chair of the Infrastructure Operations Committee Angela O’Leary says we wouldn’t have achieved this result without the help of the public and the continued support of businesses near the road closure.

"We are absolutely over the moon with how well this project has gone, and how patient and understanding the public and surrounding businesses have been while this major intersection has been closed" says Cr O’Leary.

Hamilton City Council staff and Base Civil Construction would like to thank you once again for your patience while the works were completed.