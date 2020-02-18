Is the Prime Minister serious about opposing child abuse? - Right to Life

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 23:00

The Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern is to be commended for deploring the appalling violence inflicted on a defenceless four year old boy in Flaxmere, Hastings. "I know we are a country that wants all our children to live free from violence - but that is going to continue to take our ongoing effort and commitment," Ardern said.

Prime Minister how can you say in seriousness, that you want all of our children to live free from violence when you yourself are promoting violence against our most vulnerable children by decriminalising abortion and saying that it is no longer a crime to kill an unborn child. The life of every child commences at conception, a simply and indisputable biological fact. The most dangerous place for a child today is in its mother’s womb. Why are you concerned only with violence against born children?

The worst violence that can be inflicted on a defenceless child is to be violently dismembered in its mother’s womb by a doctor who is committed to his destruction. How can you say that you are opposed to violence against children who are born but refuse to acknowledge that the violent dismemberment of a child in the womb is violence, in fact you are calling this appalling violence, health care.

The Hon Tracey Martin, Minister for Children in response to the Hasting’s vicious assault stated, "This violence against our children is what we need to address as a country and what I’m trying to address as Minister."The Minister is opposed to violence against the born child but is not opposed to violence against the defenceless unborn. The Minister has to accept responsibility for allowing the Abortion Legislation Bill being signed off by cabinet and presented to Parliament in August 2019. She could have killed this Bill dead if she had wanted to. It should be known that the Minister believes that the killing of an unborn child is not a crime and is "a reproductive choice for women".

During the years 2006 to 2016 a total of 61 children died from neglect and maltreatment in New Zealand. Since the Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion Act was passed in 1977 more than 500,000 innocent and defenceless children have been murdered in their mother’s womb. Right to Life will never stop exposing this as a crime against humanity, no matter if this government declares that this killing is ‘health care’.

The Prime Minister seeks re-election for a further three years. It is with sadness and horror that we expect that during a further term of three years that the Prime Minister holds office more than 40,000 children in the womb will be cruelly murdered as a health service. This with the approval of her government and funded by funds set aside in her government’s budget specifically for this purpose.

New Zealanders need to know that Jacinda Ardern is the prime driver of removing existing protections for our unborn children through a bill that she is directly responsible for, the dreadful Abortion Legislation Bill.