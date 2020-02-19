Serious crash in Somerfield, expect delays

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 06:53

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection between Selwyn St and Somerfield St.

The crash involving a car and a cyclist was reported around 5.40am.

Early reports indicate one person is seriously injured.

The intersection is closed and there are diversions in place.

Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.