Bulli Point traffic remains at one lane under Stop/Go this weekend

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 10:03

A 24/7 lane closure with Stop/Go traffic management will remain in place at Te PÅporo/Bulli Point this weekend due to unstable conditions.

Works to improve the quality and longevity of State Highway 1 at Te PÅporo/Bulli Point, south of TaupÅ, started on Sunday and Acting Waikato Systems Manager Rob Campbell explains that upon starting excavation work, the area was found to be more unstable than expected.

"To minimise the risks associated with the unknown stability of the lake-side lane at the works locations, we’ll need to leave the 24/hr Stop/Go traffic management in place instead of opening to two lanes as we had advised earlier.

"While we recognise the inconvenience to motorists, ensuring the road is safe for all road users is our top priority and we thank motorists for their patience.

"Our contractors will continue to monitor the site and the Transport Agency will make a decision early next week about any possible impact on traffic management for the following weekend."

As advertised previously a full road closure will be reinstated at 7pm on Sunday 23rd February.

