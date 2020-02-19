Proposal to improve road safety outside Kaukapakapa School

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 10:31

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is seeking public input on its formal consultation proposal for a variable speed limit outside Kaukapakapa School on State Highway 16, north of Auckland.

Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says the Transport Agency wants to make roads safer for everyone and variable speed limits are a way to help make roads safer for children outside schools.

"At the time when children are arriving at or leaving school, and crossing the road, there can be high volumes of traffic, turning vehicles, parked vehicles reducing visibility, and vehicle speeds often appear too high."

"To make sure speeds around Kaukapakapa School are safe for everyone we propose a variable speed limit that will lower the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40km/h during peak school traffic times."

The proposed variable speed zone would be approximately 350m long with two electronic signs on the road outside Kaukapakapa School displaying the reduced speed limit. Variable speed limits are an enforceable speed limit.

Kaukapakapa School Principal Andrea Clarke says the school is very keen to have a variable speed limit.

"We have a high volume of traffic past our school as we’re on a state highway. It’s an alternative route north, so lots of visitors are passing through our community. Our school has different start and finish times from other schools so drivers might not be aware when the children are going to be on the roadside. A lower speed limit will certainly make it safer for them."

Kaukapakapa School is located on State Highway 16 on the outskirts of Kaukapakapa Village, with a roll of around 300 students from Year 1 to Year 8. Nearly 5,000 vehicles, including trucks, pass the school each day.

"The variable speed limit will provide a safer road environment outside the school and help encourage safe and active travel to school."

Formal consultation will run for 4 weeks from 19 February to 18 March 2020.

What we’re proposing

- To make sure speeds around Kaukapakapa School are safe for everyone we propose a variable speed limit that will lower the speed limit from 50 km/h to 40km/h during peak school traffic times.

We will put two electronic signs on the road outside Kaukapakapa School to create a variable speed zone approximately 350m long.

Variable speed limits are an enforceable speed limit.

The school zone speed limit will operate from 35 minutes before school until the start of school, and from five minutes before school ends until 20 minutes after school ends. It may also operate for 10 minutes at any other time when there is school-related activity.

When the Kaukapakapa School variable speed limit is active the proposed speed limit is 40km/h and will be displayed on the electronic sign. At all other times, when the sign is blank, the speed limit is 50km/h.

How can I have my say?

You can make a submission on the proposed changes by:

- Visiting our project webpage www.nzta.govt.nz/kaukapakapa-speed-review

and

giving your feedback online

downloading and completing the consultation form and

mailing it to us or

emailing it to us at auckland.speed.reviews@nzta.govt.nz

- Giving us a call on 0800 44 44 49 so we can send you a consultation form.

Submissions close 5pm on Wednesday 18 March 2020.