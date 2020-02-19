Water pipe renewals begin - Horowhenua District Council

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 10:31

There will be some unusual activity along part of Oxford Street this month as Horowhenua Alliance begins renewing the water main pipeline. Horowhenua Alliance Manager Neil Cherry says the work is essential to ensure the pipes are fit for purpose.

"There have been several bursts along this part of the pipe in the past four years. We’re replacing it to make sure our community has a reliable water supply and to reduce the need for future maintenance. We’re also mindful of the needs of our growing district, so the new pipe will be able to carry more water than the old one," he said. The work will include renewing three fire hydrants and installing two more. Work will take place along the western side of Oxford Street between Bath Street and Queen Street. It starts on Friday 21 February and is expected to take about two weeks, weather dependent. The pipe will be replaced using an open trench approximately one metre outside the edge line of the northbound lane. The area will be cordoned off for safety reasons, but pedestrian access to Oxford Street shops will not be affected.

Mr Cherry said Council was working to minimise inconvenience for businesses, residents and road users. "We’ll do the work in the evenings and at night, because there’s a lot of traffic using Oxford Street during the day," he said.

Both lanes of the road will remain open during the works, with traffic management to ensure the safety of pedestrians, drivers and contractors. A reduced 30 km/h speed limit will be in place between 6pm and 7am when works are underway. Parking spaces along the western side of the street will be closed nightly from 6pm to 7am while work takes place, and some spaces on the eastern side will also be closed overnight to allow safe traffic flow. Residents with questions or concerns can contact Project Manager Jill Short or Construction Manager Ronaldo Serrano on 06 366 0999.