Enrol to vote during O-Week

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 11:21

Younger voters are being encouraged to take time now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in this year’s election and referendums.

The Electoral Commission’s enrolment teams will be at orientation events at universities, polytechnics and wÄnanga as students return for the academic year.

"If you’re a student, the start of the year often means moving to a new city, residential hall or flat. One of the things you need to sort out is updating your address on the electoral roll, and we’ll be there at orientation events to help," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer.

"This is a big year when we will have a direct say on who represents us in Parliament making laws and decisions that affect our everyday lives," says Alicia Wright. "Don’t miss out on enrolling and voting and having your voice heard in 2020."

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September. Referendums will also be held on whether the recreational use of cannabis should become legal and whether the End of Life Choice Act 2019 should come into force.

The Electoral Commission is helping people get ready for this year’s election and referendums by making it easier to enrol online. People can now use a New Zealand driver licence or New Zealand passport, as well as a RealMe verified identity, to enrol or update their address at www.vote.nz.

"Younger voters have taken to our improved online enrolment service with speed and ease. In fact, they are the fastest at using it," says Alicia Wright. On average it takes voters under the age of 25 just 4-5 minutes to enrol online using their driver licence.

For more information on enrolling to vote, visit www.vote.nz.