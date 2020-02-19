Puhoi Road night-time closure for beam installation at Arawhiti ki Puhoi Bridge

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 13:26

Work is about to begin during the night to install large beams on the Arawhiti ki PÅ«hoi Bridge across PÅ«hoi Road. A small section of PÅ«hoi Road will be closed while this happens, signposted detours will be in place.

For safety reasons, all work will take place at night from 9:00 pm to 04:30 am when traffic volumes are lower. The road will be closed during the below dates and times.

Sun 01 Mar to Thur 05 Mar 2020

Road Closed - 9.00pm - 4.30am

Sun 08 Mar to Thur 12 Mar 2020

Road Closed - 9.00pm - 4.30am

Sun 15 Mar to Thur 19 Mar 2020

Road Closed - 9.00pm - 4.30am

Detours may add a considerable amount of time to journeys, people are encouraged to plan their travel for outside the closure hours where possible. Access will be available for emergency services throughout the closures.

Thank you for your patience while we get this important work done. If you would like to receive a daily email update, please contact info@nx2group.com. More information will be available at nx2group.com/news or on our Facebook page. Closure times will be clearly signposted along State Highway

The work is being managed by the Northern Express Group (NX2) which is responsible for financing, designing, building, maintaining and operating the motorway for up to 25 years.

"Health and safety is our highest priority during the works. We ask road users to reduce their speed and drive safely through the area. We thank road users for their patience while these works are carried out" said NX2’s CEO Vicente Valencia.

The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstone’s Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It is the first stage of the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Wellsford project and will be open for traffic by late 2021.

The four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a more robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.