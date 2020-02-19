Witnesses sought after fatal Tauranga shooting

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 14:05

Police are asking for witnesses to the fleeing driver incident and fatal Police shooting on State Highway 2 last week to come forward.

In particular Police are hoping to speak with a couple who were walking on Bethlehem Road near the intersection of Tamatea Arikinui Drive (also known as SH2) at approximately 7.45pm on Thursday 13 February 2020.

The man has short sandy/white hair, and was wearing a white button-down shirt, dark-coloured shorts, and black running shoes.

The woman has short brown hair, and was wearing a blue elbow-length button-down shirt, black pants, and black sandals, with a black handbag worn on her right shoulder. Both were wearing sunglasses and the pair were holding hands.

Police believe they may be able to share important information about the events that unfolded.

Anyone else who witnessed the incident or who has information to share should also get in touch.

You can call Tauranga Police on 105 and reference Operation Judea, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.