Winton Lorenville Highway fatal crash victim named

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 14:08

Police can now name the person who died in a crash in Winton on Sunday 16 February.

She was 20-year-old Thalia Jayden Newport of Invercargill.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/1678.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.