Police appealing for witnesses to serious crash, Rotorua

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 14:15

Rotorua Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in the Rotorua area on Thursday 23 January.

The crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 1.40pm at the roundabout intersection between Ranolf Street and Malfroy Road.

A 71-year-old woman was taken to Waikato Hospital with critical injuries.

This person later died on 29 January.

Police have charged a 43-year-old man with manslaughter and other driving-related offences.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police are particularly interested in any sightings of a black BMW X5 that was in the area around this time.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, please call 105 quoting file number 200123/5299.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.