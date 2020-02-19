EPS Sector Group provides a new way to reduce landfill waste

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 15:06

Kiwis wanting to reduce waste sent to landfill can now recycle surplus expanded polystyrene, thanks to Airpop.

Airpop New Zealand brings together leading local manufacturers, under the umbrella of Plastics NZ (New Zealand’s plastic industry association), in an effort to improve education about and recycling rates for expanded polystyrene.

"Many people don’t realise that Airpop products, made of expanded polystyrene, are actually 98% air. Only 2% of the product is made of plastic - and that 2% can be recycled many times over." says Rachel Barker, CEO of Plastics NZ. As part of its efforts to improve recycling rates, Airpop has set up drop-off centres around the North and South Islands. Members of the public can leave their waste product at these centres and it will be removed and recycled. "Airpop is an invaluable material in packaging chilled and fragile goods. Its strength, insulation qualities and durability also make it ideal for many construction industry applications. While it can’t be placed in your household recycling bin, it is recyclable - which is why the drop-off centres have been created," says Barker.

When produced by accredited manufacturers and handled responsibly, Airpop products can last for decades. Those that are created for a single-use purpose, or product which is left over, can be recycled into a myriad of other products - from pens to picture frames to engineered timbers.

"We feel that it’s important for us to teach New Zealanders about how to better use and recycle Airpop, to ensure it has a positive impact on our lives - and our environment," she says.

Anyone interested in recycling unwanted Airpop can find a list of drop-off centres at www.airpop.co.nz/recycling