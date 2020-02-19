Belonging and inclusion conversations kick off on the West Coast

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 16:04

Conversations around the concepts of belonging and inclusion will take place between 26 February and 1 March in Westport, Greymouth, Hokitika and Franz Josef as part of a nationwide roadshow starting this month and running until September 2020.

One of 64 events planned and facilitated by Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono as part of its 2020 project, these community conversations are being held to learn first-hand what belonging feels like, what hinders this, and what needs to change.

Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono was formed last year with the support of people across the country who are committed to building an inclusive society. This year, the focus is on connecting with a wide range of New Zealanders to hear their experiences on belonging and inclusion. This will be used to develop a strategy which will be implemented by forming ‘constellations’ - a network of people and organisations working together on a common goal.

"We have a vision for a country where everyone has a place to belong," says Anjum Rahman, Founder and Project Lead for Inclusive Aotearoa Collective TÄhono.

"The freedom to thrive, to be understood and appreciated for your individuality - and to be embraced as a valued member of New Zealand society. These are all things we want as individuals and communities. This initiative will focus on how we can support that.

"The project gives us a platform to talk to as many people as we can about their experiences, insights and ideas - and develop a way forward with a Strategy for Belonging and Inclusion that is based on our communities’ collective voices."

Each road show conversation will include up to 16 people. Participants will come from a diverse cross-section of the community. The project will also host online surveys and three major hui in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

"Discrimination and exclusion touch so many of us in different ways," says Rahman. "By holding conversations with those affected, we can develop a way forward based on their stories, their needs and their suggestions for change."