Mayors welcome Northland Regional Council support

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 16:17

The Mayors of Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara have welcomed support from the Northland Regional Council for the Kia Kaha Northland campaign calling for central government to boost the Northland economy by funding the region’s Big Five infrastructure projects.

The five projects Kia Kaha Northland is campaigning for are:

1. A $240 million dry dock to enable ships from New Zealand and Australia to be serviced and repaired in Whangarei rather than have to make the long trip to Asia2. A new base for the Royal New Zealand Navy to replace that at Auckland’s Devonport3. An expanded Northport to take the cars and containers currently entering New Zealand through the port in the Auckland CBD, and for exports from Northland and elsewhere4. The completion of a four-lane expressway from Whangarei to Auckland, including the planned four-lane highway to Port Marsden5. Fast-tracking a double-tracked rail line from West Auckland to Whangarei, including the planned spur to Port Marsden

"Our information is that central government will make decisions on each of the Big Five by 30 May, just 100 days away," the Far North’s John Carter, Whangarei’s Sheryl Mai and Kaipara’s Jason Smith said today.

"It is absolutely critical Te Taitokerau speaks with one voice to ensure the Big Five are supported by all parties in Parliament.

"With today’s statements from the Northland Regional Council, all four of Northland’s councils are united, as well as supporters from right across the political spectrum, including MÄori and Pakeha, farmers and city-dwellers, chambers of commerce and community volunteers, and Northlanders from southern Kaipara to Cape Reinga.

"With Northland united, we are confident Wellington will act by 30 May to set a platform for economic growth, self-sufficiency and social cohesion in our all-too-often forgotten and neglected region.

"Central government can now be in no doubt that it must get on and make the Big Five happen - for the benefit not just of Northland, but of Auckland and all of New Zealand."