One person seriously injured following crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Pacific Street, Timaru.
The crash, involving a car and motorcycle, was reported around 2.50pm.
One person has received serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area as the road is currently blocked.
