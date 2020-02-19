Council votes to decommission Mosquito Point swing

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 16:57

Whanganui District Council has voted to fully decommission the popular Mosquito Point swing after discussion at the Council’s Property and Community Services Committee meeting on Tuesday, 18 February, 2020.

Although a replacement swing was briefly installed in 2018, Council officers became aware of a number of people presenting to the Whanganui Hospital Emergency Department with injuries, one of which was a serious injury involving a child. An incident review was undertaken and the swing closed. During this time the pole, which had remained in place, was severely vandalised, resulting in its removal.

In April 2019, Elected Members moved that the swing design be modified to improve safety and that further legal advice be provided to clarify the Council’s liability in relation to reinstallation of the swing.

At yesterday’s Committee meeting, new design options based on further tilting the swing pole were provided and legal advice given in relation to the key issues associated with the swing. Concerns included the safety of swimmers in that area of the river, the continuously changing depth of the landing zone due to the tidal nature of the river, the risk of submerged debris - and the unpredictability of the riverbank which could quite easily retreat or build up.

A majority of Elected Members voted that the Mosquito Point swing be fully decommissioned and not replaced.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said while he had been in favour of reinstating the swing if it was possible to do so, he recognised that the changing river environment posed significant risks.

"The build-up of the river bank over the last few years is evident and swinging out over it, it is actually quite difficult to drop into water of sufficient depth. It’s simply too dangerous to reinstate the swing at this time."

Background

In 2016, a routine safety check of the Mosquito Point swing revealed significant deterioration to its wooden pole which was removed with the intention of replacing it at a future point.

Subsequent investigation of potential options for replacement revealed that a reinstated swing would not comply with Council policy or the National Playground Standard 5828:2015 - and decommissioning was recommended.

Elected Members considered the Mosquito Point swing was a significant Whanganui recreational activity with potential for considerable public support and its reinstatement was subsequently upheld by the Council in late 2018 ready for the 2018/19 summer season.