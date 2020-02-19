Chemical spill in Hawera

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 17:21

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at a chemical spill on Tawhiti Road, Hawera.

Police were called around 4.20pm.

Cordons are in place extending to around 1km from the site of the spill.

Members of the public in the vicinity are advised to stay indoors and close their windows.

They should also avoid using air conditioning.

Police thank the public in advance for their assistance.