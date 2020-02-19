Motorcyclist dies following serious crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can advise a motorcyclist has died following a serious crash on Pacific Street, Timaru today.
The crash, involving a car and motorcycle, was reported around 2.50pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.
The road is now clear.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice