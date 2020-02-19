Powerball rolls over: $35 million up for grabs on Saturday

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 21:07

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $35 million.

"The excitement is building in Lotto stores all around the country as the jackpot continues to grow," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

"It’s a life-changing amount and if a single player is lucky enough to win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, it will be the second largest prize ever won in New Zealand."

Meanwhile, five lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Waiuku, Gisborne, Porirua and Mosgiel will be popping the champagne after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store

Location

Pak N Save Glen Innes

Auckland

New World Waiuku

Waiuku

Pak N Save Gisborne

Gisborne

Countdown Porirua

Porirua

Monte Carlo Milkbar

Mosgiel

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland who each take home $300,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Kwiki Mart Kelston and Glen Eden Four Square in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The winning numbers for tonight’s draw are: 25, 35, 12, 31, 24 and 16. Bonus ball 1. Powerball 9.

Lotto players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $35 million Powerball draw from any Lotto retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.