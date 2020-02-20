Newmarket Olympic pool celebrates 80 years with redevelopment plans

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 08:45

The Olympic Pool Newmarket is Auckland and New Zealand’s premier Olympic Pool is this month celebrating a historic anniversary as it hits 80 years as an Auckland landmark and community hub. To mark the anniversary they have completed proposed redevelopment plans which include incorporating infrastructure to reuse rainwater and introduce solar power.

As part of the celebration The Olympic will be opening the doors for free swimming on Sunday 23 February ( this Sunday) from 10am to 3pm.

The Olympic Pool has been part of the lives of generations of Aucklanders whether it be the serious business of learning to swim, keeping fit or just having fun. Champions have used the pool and gone onto glory.

The pool has been run subsidy free with the Auckland Council for 25 years in a unique public private partnership with the Olympic Pool and Fitness Centre. The last redevelopment was 15 years ago.

The pool was constructed in 1940 for the Empire Games, which were held in l950 . World War 11 was in between. Over the past eight decades the pool has hosted many international swimming events, rock concerts ,boxing matches and film premieres including Once Were Warriors.

" As guardians of the pool and the heritage of the pool we want to make sure that it is maintained and developed so that it is relevant and part of the community for many decades to come," said Managing Director of Olympic Pool and Fitness Centre John Fay.