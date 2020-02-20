|
Police are responding to a crash on Glasnevin Road in Hurunui.
The crash involving a truck and a tanker was reported at around 8am.
Early reports indicate one person has sustained moderate injuries.
Currently the road is down to one lane and traffic is expected to be slow.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
