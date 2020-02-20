Large fine for deliberate and prolonged effluent discharge

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 09:53

A Waikato farmer has been convicted and fined $57,375 for the unlawful discharge of effluent to a local stream from a storage pond.

Terry Hazlehurst, of Morrinsville, was sentenced on 4 February in the Hamilton District Court after pleading guilty.

On 8 June 2018, Waikato Regional Council carried out a proactive inspection at Mr Hazlehurst’s farm and found a pipe from an effluent storage pond was actively discharging effluent into a waterway that leads to Tauhei Stream.

During the course of the follow up investigation by the council it was discovered that the discharge had been occurring intermittently for the previous 43 months.

At sentencing, Judge Melinda Dickey expressed "serious concern" over the length of time over which the discharge occurred.

Judge Dickey described the offending as "deliberate" and demonstrating a "disregard for the effects of the effluent discharge on the environment".

An enforcement order was also issued aimed at immediate improvements to the effluent ponds.

Council investigations manager Patrick Lynch said the case was of particular concern.

"This kind of behaviour needs to change. Obviously it has a detrimental effect on the environment, but it also undermines all of the good work being done by the farming industry and wider community to improve water quality."