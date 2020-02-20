Roading works on King Street and Domain Avenue set to start this week

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 10:47

Upgrade works are set to start on the northern end of King Street Temuka from today.

The $60,000 renewal project, which will cover a section of road running between the State Highway 1 and Wood Street, involves the removal of the existing road surface and the construction of a new asphalt surface.

Council Land Transport Manager, Andrew Dixon says that the street will see an improvement on the road smoothness and resilience. Crews will work from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday if required. During working hours the road will be reduced to one lane. There will be no southbound access from State Highway 1, but the northbound traffic will be able to access via Wood Street.

Full pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained. Cyclists need to be aware that the footpath is a shared space and a slow-speed area.

Affected local businesses have been notified in person, and a posted detour sign will be in place on State Highway 1. "With the right equipment to undertake surfacing job, we would also like to take this opportunity to do some asphalt works on Domain Avenue." Dixon says.

"This will include conducting an asphalt finish to resist the turning stresses visible on the road initial construction and a second coat of chip seal in some parts of Domain Avenue."

Works on Domain Avenue is set to begin on 20 February, with the asphalt construction to occur in the following week. There will be no detour but, there will temporary access restrictions in proximity to the roadworks. Works will be stopped during school pick up and drop off times."

"The work will cause some disruptions but this upgrade works are critical to keep the roads safe and in good condition for all road users, and we want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding."

Works on King Street and Domain Avenue are expected to be completed by the end of February 2020, subject to weather conditions and other unforeseeable circumstances.