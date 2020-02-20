Plan your visit to Central Districts Field Days

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 11:39

Here’s what’s happening at NZ’s largest regional agricultural event

An action-packed schedule has been announced for the 2020 Central Districts Field Days which kicks off in four weeks’ time. From farming to food, fencing to freestyle FMX, there’s something for everyone and it’s shaping up to be the biggest and best event yet.

Between Thursday 19 - Saturday 21 March more than 28,000 people are expected to flock to Manfeild in Feilding for the festival. It has been bringing Kiwi communities and industries together for the last 27 years and has grown to a significant national event in the rural heartland of New Zealand.

Central Districts Field Days showcases the latest developments in rural innovation, thrilling shows, lifestyle stalls, top notch regional food and local brews. Attendees can take advantage of exclusive event deals and talk with more than 600 sellers and exhibitors. It’s a great time to stock up plus there’s fun and freebies for the whole family.

Event Manager Henry McLernon says visitors will benefit from being able to connect, discover and experience the future of New Zealand’s primary industries. He points to some old favorites as well as inspiring newcomers to look out for this year.

"It’s exciting to see the transformational impact that innovation and technology is having on our primary industries and that is reflected in the quantity and quality of exhibitors we have on board this year. The Central Districts Field Days really is the perfect place to connect and learn from those who are leaders in their field or forging a new future for the industry," he says.

A dedicated Forestry Hub will provide information, insights and demonstrations from 15 organisations within the the sector along with careers advice to attract new talent to the industry. Forestry is one of New Zealand’s biggest export earners and there’s a need for more skills-based workers. A speaker series within the hub will give talks on carbon, farm forestry, industry safety, forest investments and training. It will also feature machine driving simulators for the public to try, kids games, loaded log trucks, competitions and all you need to know about the forestry industry.

Elsewhere at the show visitors can watch fencing, boning demonstrations, dog shows and freestyle motorbike competitions, along with an airforce flyover. A range of top notch regional food and local brews are on offer at the event’s cuisine pavilion and premium food court.

The National Excavator Operator Championships is a much loved highlight of the show and will be happening again this year across all three days. In the Kids Zone there’s a bunch of activities for children including a farmyard petting zoo and special visit from local police officers and their horses on the Saturday.

"There’s some great deals on offer plus fun for all ages in the form of simulators, games and competitions, with a bunch of prizes to be won. It’s going to be a great day out that you won’t want to miss," says McLernon.

The event is open from 9am - 4.30pm daily, closing at 4pm on the final day. For tickets, exhibitor and visitor information visit www.cdfielddays.co.nz or follow Central Districts Field Days on Facebook for the latest updates.