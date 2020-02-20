Bicentennial festival showcases Kerikeri’s historic legacy

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 11:58

TÅ«hono Kerikeri - the programme of events celebrating the 200th anniversary of Kerikeri - reaches its high point on March 21 with the Kororipo Heritage Park Festival Day; a family friendly day of fun, music and great kai set in Kerikeri’s beautiful Kororipo Heritage Park.

Kerikeri is the first community in New Zealand to formally celebrate its bicentennial year - and this important milestone will be celebrated with a day-long festival showcasing the best of local foods, culture, history and music.

It was at Kororipo that powerful rangatira Hongi Hika extended an invitation to Rev Samuel Marsden to establish his Christian Mission in October 1819, an invitation that was also endorsed by Rewa - another prominent rangatira. Soon after, the mission was established under the direct protection of Hongi in the shadow of his pÄ at Kororipo.

Kororipo PÄ and neighbouring Rewa’s Village will serve as the perfect backdrop for hundreds of festival-goers attending the bicentennial event, along with Two of New Zealand’s oldest surviving buildings dating from the missionary period - Kemp House and the Stone Store.

The day is about celebrating the best of Kerikeri - past, present and future - according to TÅ«hono Kerikeri Project Events Coordinator, June Pitman.

"MÄori settlement of the Kororipo Basin predates the 200th anniversary of the establishment of Kerikeri as a PÄkehÄ settlement by centuries. The bicentennial is important, however, in that it provides an opportunity for everyone to learn more about the history of this place, and their connection to it," she says.

"The kaupapa of TÅ«hono Kerikeri is to celebrate 200 years standing together and weaving our future - a concept gifted to us by NgÄti RÄhia who are Ahi KÄ for the area. We all play a part in that weaving, and March 21 will provide an opportunity for locals and visitors to get together and celebrate this continuity, which we’re all a part of."

The festival day will build on the awareness and enthusiasm that already exists in the community - and which is building as the day draws nearer.

A great line-up of performers will entertain at the festival, including the Bay of Islands-based Troy Kingi, fusion group Blue Pearl, and consummate entertainers the MÄori Sidesteps. Local Kapa haka groups, musicians and other entertainers will also perform throughout the day, with artists exhibiting works with a strong TÅ«hono Kerikeri theme.

"Kororipo Heritage Park will be the place to be on March 21," she says.

"The Kororipo Heritage Park Festival Day has been over 200 years in the making - so it will be a party not to miss."

The Kororipo Heritage Park Festival Day is a partnership programme between NgÄti RÄhia, Far North District Council, the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the Department of Conservation, Far North Holdings and Northland Inc.