Rawene and Omanaia water restrictions now Level 4 - Far North District Council

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 13:34

The Far North District Council will apply Level 4 water restrictions to its Omanaia-Rawene water supply in response to critically low flows recorded in the Petaka Stream.

The new restrictions take effect from today, and limit water use to essential purposes only - drinking, cooking, showering and washing clothes. All outdoor water use is banned. This includes watering gardens, washing vehicles or topping up private pools.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch, says Rawene and Omanaia residents have done well reducing consumption by 17 per cent so far, but greater savings are essential.

"The Petaka Stream is one of the district’s most vulnerable raw water supplies due to its small catchment and low water volumes. It has been badly affected by the drought and without significant rainfall soon, the Council may no longer be able to take water from the stream. We are now working with Civil Defence to ensure Rawene and Omanaia residents have access to emergency water supplies if required."

He says two 30,000-litre water tanks are due to be delivered to Rawene today and will be installed temporarily in the public car park at Russell Esplanade. These will be filled in coming days with water brought in by tanker from Whangarei.

"Just as in Kaikohe and Kaitaia, these tanks are part of our contingency planning. We have not run out of water yet, and residents should not panic. However, all households and businesses need to immediately reduce water consumption by 25 per cent if we are to delay or avoid the need to use these tanks."

He says that Kaikohe and Okaihau have achieved a 31 per cent reduction in water consumption, proving that the 25 per cent target is achievable. "Most water is used in the bathroom, toilet and laundry, so households and businesses can make significant savings by flushing less, showering shorter, washing full loads and turning taps off."

People who see breaches to water restrictions can report these by calling 0800 920 029 or by going to the Council’s website. The Council is also stepping up checks when unusual water use is detected. Anyone who repeatedly ignores water restrictions can be fined up to $20,000.