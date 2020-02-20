Crash on Richmond Road - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a crash on Richmond Road in Richmond.
The crash involving a truck and a car was reported at 1.15pm.
Early reports indicate no injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place via Seven Mile Road and State Highwyay 83.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice