Whanganui Community Awards making a comeback - council

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 15:27

Whanganui District Council Mayor Hamish McDouall says the Whanganui Community Awards will be reinstated in 2020.

He says, "Many in our community will remember the Wanganui Community Awards that were launched in 1983 and ran until 2007. During this time, more than 90 people in the Whanganui community were recognised for outstanding voluntary community service.

"By 2007 we had Trustpower’s community awards programme, but with these closing recently there’s now an opportunity for Whanganui to have its own awards again, recognising and celebrating individuals and organisations whose contributions uplift and enrich our community."

Up to nine awards will be available in different categories and Mayor McDouall says details will be released early next week when nominations open to the public. He says, "We already have well-established awards for sporting and commercial business, so the categories for the Whanganui Community Awards will not include those areas.

"The focus for the Whanganui Community Awards will be on wellbeing, with the categories recognising environmental, social, arts, culture and heritage initiatives for individuals, organisations and youth."

Information on the categories, nomination process and selection panel will be released when nominations open on Monday, 24 February 2020.