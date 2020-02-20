QLDC calls for community to give feedback on airport assessments

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 16:42

Online feedback on the future of airports in the Queenstown Lakes District was launched today, giving everybody an opportunity to participate.

The consultant engaged by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to undertake the assessments in conversation with the community, MartinJenkins, has taken insights from focus groups held this week to shape a set of key questions. This includes giving participants the opportunity to comment on various possible scenarios.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult is encouraging everyone to participate and contribute.

"Whatever you think about Queenstown and WÄnaka airports it would be great to hear your voice in this conversation," Mayor Boult said.

There had been considerable attention on the focus groups this week. However, the online feedback would be equally assessed in the drafting of the independent economic and social impact analysis.

Mayor Boult reiterated this was one part of a much longer conversation.

"It’s important to see beyond this one assessment project that will provide objective insight. The future of the airports will also be subject to future masterplanning processes undertaken by QAC, the annual Statement of Intent process, and other activities we may not have considered yet depending on where this insight takes us," Mayor Boult added.

Mr Boult reiterated that the process underway is not formal consultation. Rather, it is a conversation to shape formal consultation in the future.

"I have seen statements that this is the last chance to have a say. That’s not the case," he said.

"We really want as many people as possible to get involved with this feedback opportunity, and to tell us what the future of our airports means for you, your family and your business."

The survey is available from 20 February until 11 March via letstalk.qldc.govt.nz.