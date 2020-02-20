Tararua district water supplies update

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 17:28

What’s happened? Water levels in rivers and streams in the Tararua District are very low after a long period of hot and dry "drought-like weather" across the entire Manawatu-Whanganui region. In the Tararua District, a total hosing ban is in place.

Water levels in Dannevirke hit critically low levels last week and a letter drop was carried out on Friday 14 February 2020 to advise public of the severity of the situation and the urgent need for conservation to increase. A copy of the information included in the letter drop is available on the Council website: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/water

Council is actively monitoring and managing other water supplies across the district as the drought-like weather continues and an update on these supplies will be available early next week. What’s happening now?

Since the Dannevirke letter drop, there has been a reduction in the demand for water with businesses and households actively conserving water and Council would like to thank people for their ongoing efforts. We would also like to thank Horizons Regional Council for their advice and support to date.

Efforts from around the table mean that we have reached a very delicate point of balance of supply (water coming in) versus demand (water going out). Despite having reached this delicate balance, it is absolutely critical that people continue to conserve water wherever possible. The support of the community will be essential to managing this going forward as the weather is forecast to continue to be hot and dry.

One way to conserve water is to check your home for dripping taps and leaking toilets. Leaks are a major source of wasted water and we are encouraging people to contact a plumber to fix these as soon as possible.

Council is taking a coordinated approach to this and will continue to provide updates as efficiently as we can. More information is available on the Council website, including tips on how to save water, visit www.tararuadc.govt.nz/water