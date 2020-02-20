Missing person in Whanganui

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 23:02

Whanganui Police are looking for missing woman Mary Collinson.

Mary, 53, has been missing since yesterday and Police have concerns for her well-being.

Mary was last seen wearing dark pants and a pinkish t-shirt with a collar.

If you have any information that could help us find her, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 200220/9491.