Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Missing person in Whanganui

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 23:02

Whanganui Police are looking for missing woman Mary Collinson.

Mary, 53, has been missing since yesterday and Police have concerns for her well-being.

Mary was last seen wearing dark pants and a pinkish t-shirt with a collar.

If you have any information that could help us find her, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 200220/9491.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.