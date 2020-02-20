Missing person in Whanganui

|
[ login or create an account ]
Whanganui Police are looking for missing woman Mary Collinson.
Mary, 53, has been missing since yesterday and Police have concerns for her well-being.
Mary was last seen wearing dark pants and a pinkish t-shirt with a collar.
If you have any information that could help us find her, please call Police on 105, quoting file number 200220/9491.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice