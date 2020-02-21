Search and rescue operation underway on Great Barrier Island

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 08:51

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the owner of a bike which has been left at the start of a tramping track on Great Barrier Island.

Our enquiries have led us to believe that the bike, which has been left at the beginning of Palmers Track and Aotea Road, has been there since Monday February 17.

Staff on Great Barrier Island, along with DOC, have been making enquiries to try and locate the owner but with no luck.

This has included DOC staff visiting huts and speaking to trampers in the area.

Police have today begun a Search and Rescue Operation as our concern that a person may have gotten into trouble is growing.

We are really keen to urgently locate the bike owner to ensure they are safe and well.

If you own this bike or if you know someone who does then please get in touch with Auckland City DCC on 09 302 6640.

Alternatively, you can send us a private message on Facebook on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.