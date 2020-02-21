Don't swim in Matarangi stormwater pond

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 11:40

Please don't swim in the stormwater pond in Matarangi closest to the boat ramp access road.

A water quality test has indicated very high ecoli levels and an extreme risk of campylobacter infection.

The water quality is likely affected by the lack of rain and the high numbers of geese at the pond.

We're working with the Matarangi Ratepayers Association and the landowner to conduct further water tests and to take steps to address the water quality.

'No swimming' signs are being posted by the stormwater pond - please obey them for your own safety.

Campylobacter's usually associated with food poisoning but infections can also result from contaminated water.

The Ministry for Primary Industries website has information on campylobacter here.