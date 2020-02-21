Police acknowledge sentencing in Grace Millane homicide

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 11:40

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:

Today’s sentencing sees the end of what has been a long and difficult period of time for the Millane family.

The impact of losing their daughter on her birthday while alone in a foreign country has been significant and no matter what the outcome they will forever have a life sentence.

Even though their lives have been changed forever we hope with support from family and friends they can now try in some way to move forward with their lives.

I would like to thank the Police staff who worked on this investigation, they have been nothing but professional, hardworking and determined to bring justice for Grace.

The sentencing today is a reflection of the gravity and ongoing impact her murderer’s actions have had, not only on the family but also on people across New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Grace’s family and friends as they continue to try and make sense of her senseless and needless death.