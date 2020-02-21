Have you seen James Maurirere - NZ Police

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 12:26

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old James Maurirere, who has a parole recall warrant.

Maurirere has connections throughout the lower North Island.

He is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Instead the public is advised to contact 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information on his whereabouts is advised to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200220/8953.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.