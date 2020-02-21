Fleeing driver and stolen property located with assistance of Eagle

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 12:41

A 43-year-old man arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch last night is facing a number of charges.

The man failed to stop when signalled to do so by a police officer in Greers Road, Bishopdale, at 8.45pm yesterday.

Police initially pursued but abandoned the pursuit after a short time due to the manner of driving.

The District Command Centre was able to monitor the vehicle on traffic cameras while Eagle deployed.

Eagle quickly located the vehicle and followed it to an address in Swannanoa.

The man then attempted to flee in the vehicle but was blocked in by police staff on the ground.

The man was found to be in possession of a large amount of stolen property, thought to be items stolen from cars in central Canterbury.

Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent John Price, says this is another great example of the invaluable support the Eagle crew can provide other police units.

"Without the support of Eagle, it is unlikely we would have been able to apprehend this offender so quickly, and we certainly may not have ever retrieved the stolen property that we found in the man's car."

"After only a few days of the trial, Eagle is proving to be a real asset to the Canterbury community."

The man is scheduled to appear in Canterbury District Court on 25 February on a range of charges, including failing to stop, driving while suspended, and drug possession.