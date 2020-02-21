Night time closure of SH25 north of Waihi - NZTA

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 14:00

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises SH25 will be closed overnight between Golden Valley Road north of Waihi and Whiritoa Beach Road on Thursday 27 February for road resurfacing.

The closure will take place between 9.00pm and 6.00am, and is weather dependent.

There will be detours in place, with motorists travelling from Waihi directed to take State Highway 2 from Waihi to Paeroa, State Highway 26 from Paeroa to Kopu, State Highway 25A from Kopu to Hikuai and State Highway 25 from Hikuai to Whiritoa. Motorists travelling from Whiritoa should take the same route in reverse.

Motorists travelling from Tairua should take State Highway 25 to Hikuai, Hikuai State Highway 25A to Kopu, State Highway 26 to Paeroa, State Highway 2 to Waihi. Motorists travelling from Waihi to Tairua should take the same route in reverse.

Acting Waikato System Manager Rob Campbell says works are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption to motorists but encourages people to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and consider delaying unnecessary travel where possible.

"These summer works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade. We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone’s journeys more enjoyable.

"The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience."