Body located near Somme Parade in Whanganui - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Police Dive Squad has located a body near Somme Parade in Whanganui today.
The body is believed to be that of a person who was reported missing while swimming near Somme Parade yesterday evening.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
Our thoughts are with the person’s family at this difficult time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice