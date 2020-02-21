City centre revitalisation continues with Karamu Road North upgrade

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 14:41

The enhancement of Hastings’ city centre continues next week with work scheduled to begin on the KaramÅ« Road North upgrades.

The works between Queen Street and Heretaunga Street are designed to highlight that KaramÅ« Road is a main gateway into the city centre. This will be achieved by unique landscaping with street beds and rÄtÄ trees, new footpath and car parking paving, and the installation of feature lighting. This will make this block look more attractive and inviting - and there will be no reduction in carparks as a result.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday, February 24, and planned to be complete at the end of June.

During this time there will be some disruption, including one lane closures of KaramÅ« Road for most of the construction period. The full road may also need to be closed at times, with advance warning given to the public so they can plan alternative routes.

Pedestrian access will remain to businesses on KaramÅ« Road North at all times, and the contractors will work to ensure delivery vehicles can also gain access.

This improvement project is part of the Hastings Alive! revitalisation programme of works to create a distinctive, attractive and inviting city centre. Hastings councillor and strategy and policy committee deputy chair Damon Harvey says that visually the Hastings CBD is really taking shape, creating an appealing environment for residents, visitors, businesses and investors.

"Hastings is really on a roll with massive momentum coming from the redevelopment of Toitoi and CBD investment both by the council and other investors.

"These upgrades support all this activity and help make our city centre super attractive for businesses wanting to relocate - it’s exciting times." Hastings District Council appreciates your patience while this street upgrade is completed and we apologise for any inconvenience.